Venezuelan delivery driver arrested for operating vehicle without license

A Venezuelan delivery driver was arrested for operating a vehicle without a license.

Gabriel Martinez Briceno, 43, of Orlando, was driving a light blue Toyota passenger car at about 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of County Road 476 and County Road 555 in Bushnell when a deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Martinez Briceno provided the deputy with a Venezuelan identification card. He said he has been living in Florida for approximately two months and has been “gainfully employed as a delivery driver.”

The deputy confirmed that Martinez Briceno has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.