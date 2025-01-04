Webster backs Speaker Johnson and ready to push Trump agenda

Congressman Daniel Webster has backed Speaker Mike Johnson’s successful bid to hang onto the gavel in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Republican who represents The Villages also said he is eager to push the Trump agenda in the new Congress.

“Congrats to my friend Speaker Mike Johnson! Under your and President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, I’m ready to work this Congress to secure our border, stop illegal immigration, cut spending, Make America Healthy Again and deliver conservative wins for the country,” Webster said in a statement.

“It’s an honor to serve my constituents in the U.S. Congress. I’m ready to get to work and secure our borders, put America first, and get our nation back on track. Together, we will fight for hardworking Americans, defend our Constitution, and restore faith in the American dream,” he added.