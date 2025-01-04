Choking victim in boxers and sports bra calls 911 to report attack by gal pal

A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her gal pal at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

A 911 dispatcher received a call on Dec. 28 in which a woman reported an attack in which the caller said she “could not breathe,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The phone disconnected during the call, but during a playback of the recording, the dispatcher heard another person say, “I’m going to kill you tonight.”

When police arrived at the Carmendy Square Townhomes, they found a woman “wearing nothing but boxer briefs and (a) sports bra,” according to the report. There was blood around her nose ring and redness from her neck up, indicating she had been in a physical altercation.

The woman said her relationship had ended with 23-year-old Niya Russell. The woman was retrieving her belongings and attempting to leave when she was attacked by Russell. The woman said Russell placed both of her hands around her neck and choked her to the point at which she had difficulty breathing. She was able to free herself and exited the apartment.

When officers arrived on the scene, Russell announced she would not open the door and told them she was “not going to jail.” Police tried to communicate with Russell through doors and windows, but she would not answer. Instead, they could hear her talking on her cell phone “laughing” at law enforcement and continuing to state she was “not going to jail.”

When she finally exited the apartment, she was “sweating profusely” and claimed she had been struck first.

She was arrested on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.