61.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 4, 2025
type here...

Choking victim in boxers and sports bra calls 911 to report attack by gal pal

By Staff Report
Comments

A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her gal pal at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

A 911 dispatcher received a call on Dec. 28 in which a woman reported an attack in which the caller said she “could not breathe,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The phone disconnected during the call, but during a playback of the recording, the dispatcher heard another person say, “I’m going to kill you tonight.”

Niya Russell
Niya Russell

When police arrived at the Carmendy Square Townhomes, they found a woman “wearing nothing but boxer briefs and (a) sports bra,” according to the report. There was blood around her nose ring and redness from her neck up, indicating she had been in a physical altercation.

The woman said her relationship had ended with 23-year-old Niya Russell. The woman was retrieving her belongings and attempting to leave when she was attacked by Russell. The woman said Russell placed both of her hands around her neck and choked her to the point at which she had difficulty breathing. She was able to free herself and exited the apartment.

When officers arrived on the scene, Russell announced she would not open the door and told them she was “not going to jail.” Police tried to communicate with Russell through doors and windows, but she would not answer. Instead, they could hear her talking on her cell phone “laughing” at law enforcement and continuing to state she was “not going to jail.”

When she finally exited the apartment, she was “sweating profusely” and claimed she had been struck first.

She was arrested on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

President Trump has changed his stance on issues he ran on

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident says she’s concerned about President-elect Trump and the positions he’s taking.

Melania looks like Einstein next to her husband

A Lady Lake resident contends that Melania Trump looks like Einstein next to her husband. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Mr. Connelly, we are not in a cult

A Village of Lake Denham resident responds to a letter writer who accused backers of President-elect Trump of being in a cult.

There is a certain amount of insanity in The Villages

A Village of Glenbrook resident says it’s important to do your research before you buy a house in any area. In The Villages, you might find there is a certain amount of insanity.

Deportation of illegal immigrants will push up unemployment rate

A reader from the Village of Charlotte believes that when illegal immigrants are deported the unemployment rate will escalate - and President Trump will get the blame.

Photos