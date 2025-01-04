61.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Woman stopped for broken taillight turns ‘irate’ when K-9 alerts on car

By Staff Report
Comments

A woman pulled over for a broken taillight turned “irate” when a K-9 alerted on her car during a traffic stop.

Kimi Williams, 36, of Belleview, was driving a red Chevy two-door in the wee hours Tuesday on SE Hwy. 25 in Summerfield when she was pulled over for the inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimi Williams
Kimi Williams

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog, Benno, alerted on the vehicle signaling the likely presence of drugs. When a deputy told Williams that her vehicle would be searched due to the dog’s positive alert, she “became irate” and attempted to argue with the deputy. A search turned up fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Williams, who is already on probation due to a conviction in December for possession of methamphetamine, was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail, due to the probation violation.

