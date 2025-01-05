Accused attacker admits she and victim ‘too old’ for physical battle

A woman determined to be the “primary aggressor” in a physical battle with her man friend, admitted to law enforcement that they were “too old” for that type of behavior.

Julis Crusaw, 63, was arrested on charge of domestic battery Dec. 30 after leaving fresh scratches on the back, right collar bone and shoulder of her man friend, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She admitted she scratched him during a physical altercation.

Crusaw said that she and her man friend “should not be engaging in a physical altercation as they’re too old for that.” She was determined to be the primary aggressor.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.