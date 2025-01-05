Bad Parking is going unpunished in The Villages

To the Editor:
Shy aren’t Bad Parking violators given tickets? Posting pictures isn’t holding them accountable. It seems ridiculous to show several pictures a day of various Bad Parking, and yet no consequences?
Margie McGavern
To the Editor:
Shy aren’t Bad Parking violators given tickets? Posting pictures isn’t holding them accountable. It seems ridiculous to show several pictures a day of various Bad Parking, and yet no consequences?
Margie McGavern
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.