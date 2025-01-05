64.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Bad Parking is going unpunished in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Shy aren’t Bad Parking violators given tickets? Posting pictures isn’t holding them accountable. It seems ridiculous to show several pictures a day of various Bad Parking, and yet no consequences?

Margie McGavern

 

