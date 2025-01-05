Chitty Chatty problem child won’t be prosecuted in theft of father’s truck

A problem child won’t be prosecuted in the theft of her father’s truck which occurred when they were living in the Village of Chitty Chatty.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that 38-year-old Wendi Sue Alvir won’t be prosecuted on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm while engaged in a criminal offense and resisting arrest.

It became impossible to move forward with the case after Alvir’s father filed a formal declination of prosecution. He said he did not wish to prosecute or testify in the case against his daughter. He indicated he has moved to Wyoming. Property records confirm he sold his home at 5006 McLaughlin Terrace in September for $387,000 after purchasing it in 2020 for $264,400.

She was living with her father in the Village of Chitty Chatty when she was arrested in May with a .380-caliber compact Glock 42 firearm tucked in her purse when she was found in the stolen pickup at Walmart in Leesburg.

Alvir’s father originally said he wanted to see his daughter prosecuted for the theft of his truck. He had taken the truck to an individual who was going to install a “kill” switch. While the truck was with the installer, Alvir used a stolen key fob to snatch the truck. Sensing something like that might happen, the person who was to install the “kill” switch had put an Apple Airtag in the truck. Once the truck vanished, he and Alvir’s father used the Apple Airtag to track it to Walmart. When they saw Alvir with the truck at Walmart, they called law enforcement.