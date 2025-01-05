Distracted driver causes accident sending two people to hospital

A distracted driver caused an accident sending two people to a local hospital.

The 41-year-old Weirsdale woman was driving a gray four-door 2006 Hyundai Sonata at 2:25 a.m. Sunday traveling east on State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard when she was distracted by her mobile GPS and she rear ended a silver 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by a 42-year-old Wildwood man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He had been stopped at a red light.

The Wildwood man and his passenger, a 48-year-old Wildwood man, were both transported by ambulance to UF Health Leesburg Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Weirsdale woman was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.