64.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 5, 2025
type here...

Elderly couple facing fines over window AC units blessed with holiday surprise

By Meta Minton
Comments

An elderly couple in The Villages facing $50 daily fines over window air conditioners at their home received a nice surprise over the holidays.

The home of Edward and Maria Briggs at 1114 Lintz Lane on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Dec. 2 at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing. A complaint was received Sept. 4 about air conditioning units in windows at the manufactured home which dates back to 1986. The couple, now in their 90s, bought the home in 2002 for $80,000.

Thisi photo of a window air conditioning unit was presented as testimony at the public hearing
Thisi photo of a window air conditioning unit was presented as testimony at the public hearing.

It was determined the window air conditioning units would have to be removed or a daily fine of $50 per day would accumulate.

The couple’s neighbors were about to launch a petition effort when the Villages Homeowners Advocates stepped in. The VHA gave the couple two new portable air conditioning units, which can be moved from room to room as needed and don’t stick out the windows.

A member of the VHA personally delivered the portable air conditioning units to the couple and said it was the most rewarding thing he had done in his time with the organization.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Bad Parking is going unpunished in The Villages

A reader cannot understand why Bad Parking continues to go unpunished in The Villages.

Opposed to Costco coming to The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident is opposed to the new Costco and the traffic it will bring. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Cycle of trauma perpetuates Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A reader from Milwaukee comments on the cycle of trauma which perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Trump has changed his stance on issues he ran on

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident says she’s concerned about President-elect Trump and the positions he’s taking.

Melania looks like Einstein next to her husband

A Lady Lake resident contends that Melania Trump looks like Einstein next to her husband. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos