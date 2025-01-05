Elderly couple facing fines over window AC units blessed with holiday surprise

An elderly couple in The Villages facing $50 daily fines over window air conditioners at their home received a nice surprise over the holidays.

The home of Edward and Maria Briggs at 1114 Lintz Lane on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Dec. 2 at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing. A complaint was received Sept. 4 about air conditioning units in windows at the manufactured home which dates back to 1986. The couple, now in their 90s, bought the home in 2002 for $80,000.

It was determined the window air conditioning units would have to be removed or a daily fine of $50 per day would accumulate.

The couple’s neighbors were about to launch a petition effort when the Villages Homeowners Advocates stepped in. The VHA gave the couple two new portable air conditioning units, which can be moved from room to room as needed and don’t stick out the windows.

A member of the VHA personally delivered the portable air conditioning units to the couple and said it was the most rewarding thing he had done in his time with the organization.