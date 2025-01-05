Opposed to Costco coming to The Villages

To the Editor:
I am so opposed to this huge store coming in because it is going to bring horrible traffic congestion to the area. So dissatisfied with The Villages.
Karen Orlando
Village of Summerhill
To the Editor:
I am so opposed to this huge store coming in because it is going to bring horrible traffic congestion to the area. So dissatisfied with The Villages.
Karen Orlando
Village of Summerhill
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.