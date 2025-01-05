62.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Opposed to Costco coming to The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I am so opposed to this huge store coming in because it is going to bring horrible traffic congestion to the area. So dissatisfied with The Villages.

Karen Orlando
Village of Summerhill

 

