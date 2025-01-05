RSV especially dangerous to those 60 and older

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a contagious virus that spreads through close contact with an infected person. It is on the rise across the United States and those who have had it say it’s been particularly debilitating.
The virus can enter your body through your eyes, nose, and mouth. It’s common around the world, and while it’s most commonly found in children under 5, it can infect anyone. For adults who are 60 or older or are immunocompromised, it can be especially dangerous.
To protect yourself from (RSV), you can:
- Wash your hands: Wash your hands with soap and water often, especially after coming into contact with an infected person
- Cover your coughs and sneezes: Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow
- Clean surfaces: Clean frequently touched surfaces, like doorknobs, light switches, and remotes
- Avoid close contact: Avoid close contact with people who are infected
- Stay home when sick: Stay home and away from others when you are sick
- Wear a mask: Wear a mask in crowded or enclosed places, like airports, planes, trains, concerts, and indoor venues
- Get vaccinated: Talk with your healthcare provider to see if the RSV vaccine is right for you