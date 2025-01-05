62.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 5, 2025
type here...

RSV especially dangerous to those 60 and older

By Villages-News Editorial
Comments

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a contagious virus that spreads through close contact with an infected person. It is on the rise across the United States and those who have had it say it’s been particularly debilitating.

The virus can enter your body through your eyes, nose, and mouth. It’s common around the world, and while it’s most commonly found in children under 5, it can infect anyone. For adults who are 60 or older or are immunocompromised, it can be especially dangerous. 

To protect yourself from  (RSV), you can: 

  • Wash your hands: Wash your hands with soap and water often, especially after coming into contact with an infected person 
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes: Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow 
  • Clean surfaces: Clean frequently touched surfaces, like doorknobs, light switches, and remotes 
  • Avoid close contact: Avoid close contact with people who are infected 
  • Stay home when sick: Stay home and away from others when you are sick 
  • Wear a mask: Wear a mask in crowded or enclosed places, like airports, planes, trains, concerts, and indoor venues 
  • Get vaccinated: Talk with your healthcare provider to see if the RSV vaccine is right for you 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Opposed to Costco coming to The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident is opposed to the new Costco and the traffic it will bring. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Cycle of trauma perpetuates Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A reader from Milwaukee comments on the cycle of trauma which perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Trump has changed his stance on issues he ran on

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident says she’s concerned about President-elect Trump and the positions he’s taking.

Melania looks like Einstein next to her husband

A Lady Lake resident contends that Melania Trump looks like Einstein next to her husband. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Mr. Connelly, we are not in a cult

A Village of Lake Denham resident responds to a letter writer who accused backers of President-elect Trump of being in a cult.

Photos