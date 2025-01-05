RSV especially dangerous to those 60 and older

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a contagious virus that spreads through close contact with an infected person. It is on the rise across the United States and those who have had it say it’s been particularly debilitating.

The virus can enter your body through your eyes, nose, and mouth. It’s common around the world, and while it’s most commonly found in children under 5, it can infect anyone. For adults who are 60 or older or are immunocompromised, it can be especially dangerous.

To protect yourself from (RSV), you can: