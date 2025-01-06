63.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 6, 2025
80-year-old Villager battling ‘curse’ of white marble chips

By Meta Minton
An 80-year-old Villager testified Monday in a deed compliance hearing that he has been battling the “curse” of white marble chips.

Edward Rust who lives at 17473 SE 76th Flintlock Terrace in the Village of Chatham was called before Special Master Terry Neal at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

A complaint was received Oct. 16 about overgrown landscaping, weeds and vines at Rust’s home. During an inspection of the home this past Thursday, Community Standards found it was still not in compliance.

The weeds in the landscape bed have become a problem at 17473 SE 76th Flintlock Terrace in the Village of Chatham.

Rust said he has been in the home about six years but found that the white marble chips that were already in the landscaping beds at the time of the purchase have become the “curse of the property.” He said weeds have popped through the fabric under the rocks and that the rocks have gotten dirty.

He said he had used a wheelbarrow to haul the white marble chips to the rear of his home to wash them. He noted he is 80 years old and the work is quite laborious.

Rust had been under a tight deadline of seven days to bring the property into compliance before fines would be imposed. The special master agreed to give Rust 30 days to bring the property into compliance.

