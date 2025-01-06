63.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 6, 2025
type here...

Amazing sunrise over Brownwood Bridge in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

Check out this amazing sunrise photographed above the Brownwood Bridge for golf carts over State Road 44 in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie L. Clark for sharing!

Amazing sunrise over Brownwood Bridge in The Villages
Amazing sunrise over Brownwood Bridge in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Shady dealings of the Biden family

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is ready to say good riddance to the Biden administration. Read his Letter to te Editor.

Prime parking at town squares should be for golf carts

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident believes prime parking at the town squares should be reserved for golf carts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ed McGinty’s opinion is similar to mine

A Village of Winifred resident says her opinion is similar to that of controversial Villager Ed McGinty.

Bad Parking is going unpunished in The Villages

A reader cannot understand why Bad Parking continues to go unpunished in The Villages.

Opposed to Costco coming to The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident is opposed to the new Costco and the traffic it will bring. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos