Remorseful husband writes letter describing altercation with wife

A remorseful husband wrote a letter describing an altercation with wife, leading to his arrest.

David William Otten, 79, of Del Webb Spruce Creek, was arrested Friday on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

The alleged attack occurred Dec. 22 at the home he shares with his wife, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The argument began to turn physical and Otten’s wife tried to lock herself in her bedroom. She failed to secure the lock and he “kept coming toward her,” the report said. Feeling her safety was jeopardized, she pepper sprayed him. He locked her in the bedroom and she climbed out a window.

He was not immediately arrested, but on Friday the Ohio naive went to the sheriff’s office annex at Mulberry Grove in The Villages. He dropped off a letter in which he described and took responsibility for the events of Dec. 22. He said he wrote the letter because he was “remorseful.”

He was booked at the Marion County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.