Shady dealings of the Biden family

To the Editor:

I have a problem with the Biden Criminal Family, the need for 20 separate bank accounts and those monies hidden from the IRS. I also dislike Joe doing his best to dissolve monies during lame duck, pardoning those convicted of federal charges, trying to make fools of those immigrating the “right way,” or paying their own debts for colleges. Federal bureaus are for federal issues, not for lawfare or vendettas.

We quietly put up with Obama and Biden and their ill thought-up ideals. Now I guess it’s your turn. We hope everyone now benefits!

Gary Lovell

Village of Lake Deaton