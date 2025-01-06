Teen living in The Villages arrested after altercation at Lighthouse

A teen living in The Villages was arrested after an altercation at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing.

Nicole Irene Tul, 19, was arrested at her home Friday night at 305 Katherine Place in the Katherine Villas in the Village of Caroline. She is facing a charge of battery.

The arrest is the result of an incident on the night of Dec. 26 at the popular waterfront restaurant.

Tul had apparently tried to move an outdoor heater which resulted in the heater “getting bent in half,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. An employee went outside “to deal with it.” Tul “got into the employee’s face” and shoved the employee. Tul was asked to leave and responded by pouring a drink over the employee’s head.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, the deputy found the employee had “black makeup under her eyes, as if it had been running off of her face due to the drink being poured on her face.”

This past November, Tul posted on Facebook that she was moving to The Villages and looking for work:

Hello!

My name is Nicole Tul. I am a 19 year old college student! I recently moved to The Villages while I transition from The Culinary Institute of New York to a college for hospitality here in Orlando!

I am on the lookout for some work or odd jobs before I leave to school in January! I have fundamental kitchen knowledge as well as a serv safe certification. I love working with people, and cannot wait to meet more friendly neighbors!

Some basic services I could provide for you or a loved one:

•Errands or drop off/pick up inside the villages (doc appointments, nail salon, grocery store)

•Personal shopping/online order grocery dropoff

•Light house cleaning/weed pulling

•Decluttering

•Pet sitting/dog walking

•Meal preparation