Villager claims he didn’t know how bad property had gotten

By Meta Minton
A Villager claimed in a public hearing he didn’t know how bad his property had gotten.

Lawrence Chabin, who lives in the Village of Rio Ponderosa, testified Monday in a deed compliance hearing with regard to his second property at 723 Truman Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A complaint was received Oct. 1 by Community Standards about overgrown vegetation at the property.

This property at 723 Truman Ave. was found to be in violation of deed compliance rules.

“I hadn’t been to the property in a couple of weeks. I didn’t realize how horrible it was looking,” Chabin said in Monday’s hearing at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing. “I didn’t get over there and wasn’t aware it was as bad as it was.”

Things went from bad to worse when Hurricane Milton damaged the roof of the home and bees nested near the door. He said a neighbor complained about the bees, which stung a landscaper.

“I couldn’t even get in the house because of the bees,” said Chabin, whose property previously has shown up on delinquent tax rolls.

The problem in question at the public hearing before Special Master Terry Neal was the vegetation growing into the eaves.

Chabin said he would like time to try to do the work himself. Community Standards had recommended giving him seven days to bring the property into compliance, but the special master agreed to give him 30 days.

