Villagers among those to cast ballots in special Congressional primary on Jan. 28

By Staff Report
Lake and Marion voters will be among those to cast ballots in a special Congressional primary on Jan. 28

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz has been chosen to serve as a national security advisor, and his resignation goes into effect Jan. 20. This creates a vacancy in Congressional District 6 which includes parts of Lake, Marion, Volusia, Flagler and St. John’s counties. This includes residents of Lady Lake, Summerfield, Belleview, and The Villages in Marion County.

The primary will be held Jan. 28 with early voting stating Jan. 16 in Marion County and Jan. 18 in Lake County. The general election is scheduled for April 1.

Contact the office of the Supervisor of Elections in your county for early voting locations and times. Even if you voted by mail in the November election, you need to re-request a mail-in ballot as all previous requests have expired.

Lake County: https://www.lakevotes.gov/

Marion County: https://www.votemarion.gov/

