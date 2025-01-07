Congressman will offer mobile office hours Wednesday in The Villages

Congressman Daniel Webster will offer mobile office hours Wednesday in The Villages.
“Mobile office hours bring my office directly to you to provide assistance with the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Passport Agencies, and much more,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages.
His staff will be offering mobile office hours at the following locations:
Wednesday, Jan. 8
- The Villages: From 9 – 11 a.m. at Everglades Recreation Center
- Leesburg: From 1 – 3 p.m.: Leesburg City Hall