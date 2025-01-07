49.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
type here...

Congressman will offer mobile office hours Wednesday in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

Congressman Daniel Webster will offer mobile office hours Wednesday in The Villages.

“Mobile office hours bring my office directly to you to provide assistance with the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Passport Agencies, and much more,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages.

His staff will be offering mobile office hours at the following locations:

Wednesday, Jan. 8

  • The Villages: From 9 – 11 a.m. at Everglades Recreation Center
  • Leesburg: From 1 – 3 p.m.: Leesburg City Hall

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop publishing negative commentaries about President-elect Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is pleading with Villages-News.com to stop publishing negative commentaries about President-elect Trump.

Driver nabbed on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate

A driver was nabbed on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Do golf carts really deserve priority parking?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is wondering if golf carts really deserve priority parking. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Flags should be at half staff for 30 days for President Carter

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that flags should be at half staff for 30 days for President Carter.

Shady dealings of the Biden family

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is ready to say good riddance to the Biden administration. Read his Letter to te Editor.

Photos