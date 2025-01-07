49.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
type here...

Do golf carts really deserve priority parking?

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I would like to reply to the resident that feels golf carts should have priority parking. I, too, pay my amenity fees and feel golf carts get priority everywhere. Which I feel is quite discriminatory. There are golf carts lined on streets in Brownwood and often are blocked off. Those golf carts can belong to anyone and cars have zero access to these areas. I’m curious as to “why” golf carts should have priority other than they take less room. Those of us with cars are forced to park in spots that can be a distance away. Is there a fair way to park for all paying residents?

Barbara Kilbane
Village of St. Catherine

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop publishing negative commentaries about President-elect Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is pleading with Villages-News.com to stop publishing negative commentaries about President-elect Trump.

Driver nabbed on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate

A driver was nabbed on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Flags should be at half staff for 30 days for President Carter

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that flags should be at half staff for 30 days for President Carter.

Shady dealings of the Biden family

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is ready to say good riddance to the Biden administration. Read his Letter to te Editor.

Prime parking at town squares should be for golf carts

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident believes prime parking at the town squares should be reserved for golf carts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos