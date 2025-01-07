Do golf carts really deserve priority parking?

To the Editor:

I would like to reply to the resident that feels golf carts should have priority parking. I, too, pay my amenity fees and feel golf carts get priority everywhere. Which I feel is quite discriminatory. There are golf carts lined on streets in Brownwood and often are blocked off. Those golf carts can belong to anyone and cars have zero access to these areas. I’m curious as to “why” golf carts should have priority other than they take less room. Those of us with cars are forced to park in spots that can be a distance away. Is there a fair way to park for all paying residents?

Barbara Kilbane

Village of St. Catherine