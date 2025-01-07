Driver nabbed on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate

A driver was nabbed on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Allison Jessica Carter, 35, of Dunnellon, was driving a red Chevrolet Malibu at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a traffic stop was initiated near the Boone Gate because the vehicle had a brake light that was not working, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, the officer found that Carter’s license has been suspended and that the Vermont native previously had been convicted of driving while license suspended five times between 2015 and 2021. Four of the convictions were in Marion County.

Carter was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.