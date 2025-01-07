Homeless woman with companion and pet found living in U-Haul

A homeless woman with a companion and pet was found living in a U-Haul.

Sharon Kay Williams, 61, was found early Monday morning in the 2011 Ford Ecoline 20-foot box truck parked in the 100 block of Mark Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The U-Haul was backed in on the driveway of the home of Williams’ son. There was an extension cord running to the back cargo area. Williams and a man were sleeping in the back of the U-Haul and they had a pet. The cargo area was loaded with household items.

Law enforcement had been looking for the U-Haul which Williams rented on Nov. 29 with a pre-paid Mastercard. The U-Haul was scheduled to be returned on Dec. 1.

The U-Haul company sent Williams a letter demanding the return of the vehicle, but the letter was returned as undeliverable. Attempts to contact her were unsuccessful. The U-Haul, which had Arizona license plates, is valued at $68,000.

When Williams was taken into custody on a felony charge of theft, the Indiana native said she was homeless.

“The VA is supposed to be paying for this U-Haul because I’m homeless,” she said.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.