To the Editor:

Why does the Villages-News.com continually print negative commentaries about President-elect Trump? I cannot figure out why we have to keep seeing the same old articles by Ed McGinty. He has so much hatred for Trump that it has warped his mind. You have given him so much attention that he thinks he’s a celebrity. Let’s move on, this country has a lot more serious issues that need to be addressed.

Curtis Broughton

Village of Briar Meadow