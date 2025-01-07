Theodore Le Dane

Theodore Edward LeDane, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away on December 19, 2024, in The Villages, FL. Ted was born in Carlisle, PA to Margaret & Robert LeDane on November 19, 1946.

He served in the United States Air Force 456th Fighter Interceptor Squadron until December 1969. He worked for ZZ Top and Ford Motorsports Racing Division. Ted enjoyed his many friends, hot rods, racing and traveling cross country in his airstream with his companion Presley. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.

He is survived by his companion of 17 years Trudy Nevitt, cousins Linda Fenical & Beverly Greenwald, and many close friends. His remains will be laid to rest at Rest-Haven Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Eugene, Oregon where his friends Steve & Rosa Hough live.

Our sincere thanks to the staff at Compassionate Care Hospice and The Willows Assisted Living facility for their love, care and support. Ted dearly loved each and every friendship that he had in his travels across the United States. His friendship and kind heart will be missed by all.