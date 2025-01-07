Villager in ‘Don’t Poke the Bear’ T-shirt arrested after parking lot dispute

A resident of the Village of Citrus Grove is set for felony arraignment later this month after a parking lot dispute at Walmart.

Michael James Hawn, 50, is due Jan. 22 in Lake County Court to answer to a charge of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

The New Jersey native was wearing a “Don’t Poke the Bear” T-shirt when he was arrested Dec. 28 after an apparent parking lot dispute at the Walmart in Fruitland Park.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Hawn was turning into an aisle in the parking lot when the other driver went around him, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Hawn got out of his vehicle, then began yelling at the other man and calling him names. The other man drove away, but Hawn got back into his vehicle and began following the other man. When he stopped, Hawn used his car to block him in.

The other driver got out of his vehicle and tried to enter Walmart, but Hawn, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, approached him on foot and began swinging his fist at the other man, who put up his arms to defend himself. He suffered a small abrasion on the side of his face and a sore forearm. The report noted that the two men were complete strangers.

Hawn was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.