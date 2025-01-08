58.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Amenity fees don’t guarantee priority parking at town squares

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

About this time every year people begin voicing their frustration about finding a place to park inside the town squares in the evening. As a full-time resident, here is what I have learned.
The town squares are open to the general public. They are not exclusive to The Villages residents enjoyment. Non-residents are welcomed to come into The Villages to enjoy the entertainment and to dine at the restaurants too. During the off season, the nonresident patrons help to keep the business afloat.
Additionally, beginning around November through January, the population of The Villages increases by at least 10,000. This contributes to the parking availability.
Respectfully, at any rate, paying a resident amenity fee does not necessarily guarantee priority parking at the town squares.
It’s best to come early, especially when there is popular entertainer on stage.

Fred Carr
Village of Sabal Chase

 

