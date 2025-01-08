Biden has left a huge mess for Trump to clean up

It’s so sad that all the Trump haters on this site don’t recognize the damage that the Democrats have done to our country!

All I see is this hatred and the political lies about Trump, which has been spread by the Democrats, the news media and people like Ed McGinty. They are so blinded that they don’t see since Trump was elected, how the attitude of the world and our country has been changed to people being very positive! Haven’t you noticed that from Day One, Trump has been hard at work every day including Christmas Day, working to get the problems in this country and world solved before he is even inaugurated! And what has Biden done? He has spent 40 percent of his time on vacation and now in the process of making Trumps transition as difficult as he can! Biden is in the process of banding and stopping offshore drilling and here sets China and Russia in territorial waters pumping oil just outside of our borders and Biden’s Democrats want our drilling stopped!! Biden is doing everything he can against Trump, without any consideration of the damage he is doing to our country and our people!

I watched Trump at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in France with all the world leaders going up to him and congratulating him on his election! You could just see the respect that was there for Trump being there by the world leaders and Biden sent his wife instead of him being there! He instead was on a trip to Africa giving them billions of dollars to help the people from storm problems! Our own people in North Carolina were crying for help from Hurricane Helene and had no water or heating with the cold weather coming and Biden is in Africa instead of North Carolina giving away money!!

I could go on and on about all of Biden’s bad decisions for the past four years and yet people like Warren Kiefer would still think Biden was a great leader and Trump is terrible! I will never understand how smart people can be so ignorant in their decisions, and don’t recognize what is actually going on in our country and the world!

Trump has a big job ahead of him and with all the damages Biden has done, it will take time and much money to fix our problems! For example do you realize it will cost a minimum of $100 billion just to deport all of these illegal terrorists and criminals that Biden allowed to cross over the border! It is going to cost our taxpayers billions and billions of dollars just to partially clean up this mess that the Biden Democrats have created!! Biden has spent over $10 trillion over budget in his term and our National Debt is over $136 trillion! But the sad part is that there has been Many, many lives lost because of Biden’s decision that can never be brought back!

That is why I say, THANK GOD for TRUMP coming back as our president!

Ken Sulko is a resident of the Village of Osceola Hills.