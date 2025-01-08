Executive golf official announces his departure from The Villages

The director of executive golf maintenance has announced his departure from The Villages.

Mitch Leininger confirmed at Wednesday morning’s Amenity Authority Committee meeting that he will be leaving The Villages for a job with the United States Golf Association.

Leininger endured a barrage of criticism in 2024 when residents were outraged at the “atrocious” condition of golf courses in The Villages. Residents were further infuriated when golf officials tried to blame El Niño weather conditions for the deterioration of the courses.

However, many were quick to defend Leininger, who joined The Villages in 2019, succeeding Eric Van Gorder.

Leininger previously served as superintendent of golf courses at the Rosen Hotels and Resorts in Orlando. With the USGA, he will be the agronomist for the southeast district, including Florida.

The District is moving forward with interviews to replace Leininger.