58.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
type here...

Executive golf official announces his departure from The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

The director of executive golf maintenance has announced his departure from The Villages.

Mitch Leininger confirmed at Wednesday morning’s Amenity Authority Committee meeting that he will be leaving The Villages for a job with the United States Golf Association.

Mitch Leininger
Mitch Leininger

Leininger endured a barrage of criticism in 2024 when residents were outraged at the “atrocious” condition of golf courses in The Villages. Residents were further infuriated when golf officials tried to blame El Niño weather conditions for the deterioration of the courses.

However, many were quick to defend Leininger, who joined The Villages in 2019, succeeding Eric Van Gorder.

Leininger previously served as superintendent of golf courses at the Rosen Hotels and Resorts in Orlando. With the USGA, he will be the agronomist for the southeast district, including Florida.

The District is moving forward with interviews to replace Leininger.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The whole mood of the country has become positive

A Village of Piedmont resident writes that the whole mood of the country has become positive due to the anticipation of Donald Trump returning to the White House.

We are in for yet another mess under this deranged person

A Village of McClure resident fears America is in for “yet another mess” with Donald Trump back in the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop publishing negative commentaries about President-elect Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is pleading with Villages-News.com to stop publishing negative commentaries about President-elect Trump.

Do golf carts really deserve priority parking?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is wondering if golf carts really deserve priority parking. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Flags should be at half staff for 30 days for President Carter

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that flags should be at half staff for 30 days for President Carter.

Photos