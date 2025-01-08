Great horned owl near Arnold Palmer Legends Country Club

Check out this great horned owl spotted in a tree near the Arnold Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie L. Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
