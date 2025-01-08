John Cronin

John Joseph Cronin, 92, of the Villages, Florida, formerly of the Bronx and Long Island, NY passed away on January 5th, 2025 in the Bronx. He was born in the Bronx on April 16. 1932 to Cornelius F. Cronin and Ellen (Nellie) Brosnan Cronin, both from Castleisland, County Kerry, Ireland and the Bronx. Loving husband of the late Maureen Sullivan Cronin, to whom he was married for 28 years. Beloved father to Michael (Marion), Timothy and John Jr. Beloved step-father of Cathy Lozada, Patrick, Theresa, Michael (Patricia) and John Sullivan and the late Darlene Trendel. John leaves 3 grandchildren – Michael Jr, Patrick and Abby Cronin and 2 great-grandchildren (Michael III and Francesca), as well as numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Joan, from Curranes, Castleisland.

Before moving to the Villages in 1996, John worked for 35 years as an Engineering Technician with Consolidated Edison (Con Ed). John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

John was very active in The Villages, joining numerous clubs and activities. John was a member of the Irish American, Computer and Explorer Clubs, as well as past President of the Villages Lighthouse Club, and the Web TV club. John and Maureen loved to travel, and he was proud to say that they had been on 32 cruises and numerous other trips. John was also an avid Brooklyn Dodgers, Phillies, 49ers and Notre Dame Fan.

John enjoyed his well-deserved retirement. He was a hard-working man who always had at least one other job, and sometimes two, in addition to his employment at Con Edison. He scored basketball games after work, sorted stocks at night at EF Hutton, and was an usher at Yankee Stadium. He regaled us with stories of famous people he would seat – some who were very generous and others not so much! He was also the superintendent of the building where the Cronins resided on Taylor Avenue in the Bronx. One wonders how he fit all these activities into a 24 hour day, but he managed!