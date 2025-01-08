‘La Boheme’ will be performed Saturday at The Sharon

It’s a tangled tale filled with romance, heartbreak, love and frayed relationships.

No, it’s not another episode of “Sex In the City,” but the classic opera “La Boheme.” The Central Florida Lyric Opera – with guest Todd Wilander — will perform Puccini’s work Saturday at 3 p.m. in The Sharon.

Puccini composed the opera in the late 1800s but the themes of love, jealousy and artists struggling to survive in a material world never go out of style.

Some have suggested that “La Boheme” was “the loose inspiration for the Broadway musical ‘Rent’ by Jonathan Larson.”

La Boheme has been described this way:

“The story follows young lovers in Paris who make a living as best they can creating poetry, painting street scenes, sewing and singing in the local cabarets.

“As ‘bohemians’ they do not value the material things they cannot hope to afford, but seek a higher purpose in art, and through the crucible of passionate love.”

The star-crossed lovers are Rodolfo and Mimi.

“I’m excited to sing the role of Rodolfo with the Central Florida Lyric Opera,” Wilander stated online. He is a world-renowned tenor whose career includes performances with the Metropolitan Opera; the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, and appearances in Ireland, Italy, Hong Kong, Germany and across the U.S.

“Todd has sung in the largest opera houses in the world and we’re very happy to have him,” said Maestro Bill Doherty, head of the Central Florida Lyric Opera. “He won the Metropolitan Opera competition and has a fantastic voice with a brilliant sense of drama.”

Ashley Thunder, a graduate of the Central Florida Lyric Opera’s resident program, has the role of Mimi. Thunder is a former women’s professional football player who has performed in productions in The Villages.

“She has a deep, warm, shimmering voice and is an amazing actress,” Doherty said.

The cast also includes: David Gehring, Miguel Arturo Salas Bourgeois, Sam Reynolds, Deanna Peden, Kevin Nickorick, William Nederlander and Khaled Alawy.

“It’s a classic story of starving artists making the best of their lives despite dire circumstances,” he said. “I think it has great appeal to the amazing music of Puccini, with strong melodies and perfect musical form.”

That’s why, Doherty said, “it’s one of the most popular operas that has ever been written.”