Officials question pursuit of FEMA money in hurricane cleanup in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Officials are questioning The Villages’ past practices in the pursuit of money from the federal government for hurricane cleanup.

The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday was tasked with approving contracts with contractors to be used for future hurricane cleanup. But that veered off into a discussion of who should be funding the cleanup.

AAC member Jim Vaccaro was adamant that Sumter County needs to step to the plate.

“We pay taxes. We should not have to spend any money collecting debris. Let Sumter County pay for it. Why are we paying for cleanup of Morse Boulevard and Buena Vista Boulevard? We shouldn’t have to wait up to five years to receive reimbursement from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency),” he said. “We shouldn’t have to wait one minute for FEMA money. It should come from Sumter County.”

Don Deakin, the longest-serving member of the AAC, pointed to past mistakes in the pursuit of FEMA reimbursement.

“We spent extra money to qualify for money from FEMA and then did not get the money,” Deakin said.

He said residents were furious that the debris collection took so long after Hurricane Milton.

“Residents were very upset about the weeks and weeks that the debris sat there and was not collected,” Deakin added.

