Villagers urge fire board not to give up on impact fees on new homes

Villagers are urging the resident fire board not to give up on the idea of impact fees to fund The Villages’ ever-growing need for fire protection.

The residents spoke out Wednesday afternoon during the meeting of The Villages Public Safety Department Dependent District Board at Savannah Center.

“As a dependent district, VPSDDD does not have the legal authority to charge impact fees; that function remains with the general-purpose government, the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners,” said The Villages’ Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown.

He also said that impact fees are frequently cited as a factor that drives up the cost of housing.

“High impact fees can discourage new investment in an area,” Brown said.

Sumter County has already put the fire board in a tough spot, thanks to a vote last year by outgoing Commissioner Oren Miller. Because of Miller’s vote The Villages Public Safety Department had to cut its budget by $506,186. The fire board approved that reduction plan at Wednesday’s meeting.

Villagers pleaded with the fire board to reconsider impact fees.

Dan Warren of the Village of Gilchrist called impact fees “the most fair and economical method” for funding The Villages Public Safety Department, which continues to grow along with The Villages.

Warren mocked the notion that a $2,000 impact fee on a new home in The Villages would scare off buyers.

“The Developer sets the market,” Warren said.

He also accused the fire board of failing to insist on a complete financial analysis for a full examination of the issue.

Keith Kruse who lives in the Allandale Villas north of County Road 466A implored the fire board members to attend Sumter County Commission workshops in an effort to get the commissioners on board with impact fees to fund the growth of The Villages Public Safety Department.

He pushed back against Brown’s advice to the fire board that, “It is fairer to charge every resident the same,” rather than imposing impact fees on brand-new homeowners.

“In reality, I am never going to use a fire station down south, unless I am in a car accident down there and I have to use an ambulance and then my insurance company is going to get billed,” Kruse said.