New name and new owner coming to restaurant at Sawgrass Grove

A new name and new owner are coming to a restaurant at Sawgrass Grove in The Villages.

McGrady’s Pub will be taken over by FMK Hospitality Group and the restaurant will be rechristened as the Sawgrass Tavern.

The restaurant will be closed beginning Monday and is set to reopen on Jan. 20 under the new name and with a new menu.

The FMK Hospitality Group, owned and operated by Fred Karimipour is growing right along with The Villages. FMK will be opening a new restaurant at Eastport and will be taking over The Show Kitchen at Sawgrass Grove.

FMK operates restaurants at several country clubs as well as popular upscale restaurants The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, Blue Fin Grill & Bar at Brownwood and Bella Vita Italian Steakhouse at Spanish Springs Town Square.