Pa. native with history of theft enters plea in Dillard’s shoplifting case

A Wildwood woman has entered a plea in a Dillard’s shoplifting case.

Karen Young, 71, who lives in the PepperTree area, pleaded not guilty this week to a felony charge of shoplifting in Marion County Court. She remains free on $2,500 bond.

The Pennsylvania native was apprehended with stolen jewelry concealed in a shopping bag Dec. 26 at Dillard’s in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Ocala Police Department. The incident was caught on video surveillance.

When she was interviewed by law enforcement, Young said she, “Did not remember why she would take the items and not pay for them,” the report said.

A criminal history check revealed she has three previous convictions for theft in Pennsylvania. She was convicted in 2006 and 2009 in Patton Township, Pa. and State College, Pa. in 2015.