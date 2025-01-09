Patsy Keen

Alzona Patricia Keen, 85, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2025. She was born March 8, 1939, in Riverview, FL to William Madison and Alzona (nee Glisson) Swilley.

She had a strong faith and loved reading her Bible. She faithfully attended both Sunset Park Church of God and First Baptist Church of Oxford. She loved spending time with her family. They were everything to her. She was especially blessed with 19 great grandchildren that all lived nearby.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, James “Jimmy” Randall Keen.

She is survived by her Children; Marcella Hatcher (Frank) of Oxford, Jim Keen of High Point, NC, William “Bill” Keen (Keri) of Wildwood; Grandchildren; Randy Jones, Chris Jones (Kristen), Daniel Jones (Naomi), Timothy Jones (Kalie), William “Madison” Keen (Destiny), Christian Keen (Kaley), Laurian Hernandez (Luis), Megan Dick (Jeffrey), Bailey Keen and 19 Great Grandchildren.

There will be a visitation gathering of family and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2025, at First Baptist of Oxford, FL 4060 County Road 108, Oxford, Fl 34484. Pastor Andrew Krop will officiate.

Graveside services will be held at Pine Level Cemetery.