Robert Weinstein

Robert Weinstein, 90, of The Villages, FL, passed away on January 7, 2025, under the care of Cornerstone Hospice. Robert was born on September 29, 1934 in Rochester, NY to his loving parents; Abraham and Betty Weinstein.

Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He left New York in January of 1955 to join the Army and after the Army moved to Miami where he attended the University of Miami in 1957. In the summer of 1958, Bob was working in Monticello, NY, where he met Ruby. The couple fell in love and they were married just six months after, in December of 1958.

Bob worked for 30 years as a revenue agent for the US Treasury Department for the IRS until his retirement in 1989. Bob and Ruby raised their four girls in South Florida and together they enjoyed many family vacations. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved to stay active playing golf and pickleball and many other sports.

Bob will be missed dearly and remembered fondly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Ruby Weinstein, his four daughters; Naomi Mittler and her husband Eddie, Sharon Cutler and her husband Kenneth, Lisa Mitrani and her husband Alberto, and Elizabeth Rosos, as well as his seven grandchildren; Jennifer, Douglas, Samantha, Michael, Matthew, Zachary and Brandon, five great grandchildren; Jack, Abby, Gwen, Ada and Owen, and brother, Donald Weinstein.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Barry Weinstein.