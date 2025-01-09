52.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Todd Buonasera

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Todd Buonasera
Todd Buonasera

Todd Buonasera, 54, of the Villages, passed away on Dec. 29th, 2024. He was a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and best friend.

Todd was born to Garland and Vivian (Schrimpe) Buonasera on March 21st, 1970 in Kings Park, NY. He graduated from St. John’s Baptist High School in 1988 and went on to study Hotel Restaurant Management at Marywood University in Scranton, PA. After graduating with a degree in hotel restaurant management, he landed his first job with Wyatt Cafeteria. This was just the beginning of Todd’s career in the Food Service and financial fields.

Todd spent 10 years with Aramark where he was able to fine tune his financial expertise and was able to travel to Texas, New Mexico and finally Miami, FL. Todd finished his employment opportunities with Amscot as a Branch Manager in 2022. In 1990, Todd met and fell in love with Lori Ann Salus during their college days at Marywood University and they were married on June 18, 1994, in Scranton, PA.

They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Taylor who was the apple of Todd’s eye. Todd enjoyed golf cart rides, listening to music at the square, watching Dallas Cowboy football games, but most importantly spending time with his family and friends.

Todd is survived by his wife Lori, daughter Taylor, brother Troy (Lynn), parents Garland & Vivian Buonasera.

A memorial service will be held on March 21, at 10:00 a.m. at Hiers-Baxley Life Center, the Villages, FL with a burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Boggy Creek, mailing address is 30500 Brantley Branch Rd., Eustis, FL 32736.

