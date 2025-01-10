66.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 10, 2025
type here...

Buyer purchases fire-damaged villa with plan to have it rebuilt

By Meta Minton
Comments

A buyer has purchased a fire-damaged villa with a plan to have it rebuilt.

The courtyard villa at 1336 La Jolla Circle in the Rio Grande Villas was heavily damaged when it was struck by lightning in June.

The home on La Jolla Circle in the Rio Grande Villas was heavily damage
The home on La Jolla Circle in the Rio Grande Villas was heavily damaged in the fire.

Reinoldus and Stephanie Kops purchased the home in August for $50,000.

The property was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Work at the site has been on hold as the homeowner had been waiting on permits. The homeowner has indicated to Community Standards that it is hoped that the home will be rebuilt by May.

The board agreed to give the homeowner six months to complete the work, which should be well within the estimated May completion date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should golf carts be in handicapped spaces?

A Village of El Cortez resident doesn’t understand why so many golf carts, without license plates or handicapped placards, are parked in handicapped spaces. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Robert Basye is getting all his information from Fox Noise

A reader from Lady Lake takes exception to information published in a recent Letter to the Editor. She attempts to clarify the record.

Why aren’t Villagers lowering their flags to honor Jimmy Carter?

A Village of Amelia resident is aghast at the number of Villagers unwilling to lower their flags in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

Please stop people from calling Trump unstable and incompetent!

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends Villages-News.com must hush those who have called Trump incompetent and unstable, because it’s too hurtful to the MAGA cult.

What ever happened to Hooters?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is wondering what ever happened to the Hooters restaurant that was supposed to be coming to The Villages.

Photos