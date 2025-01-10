Buyer purchases fire-damaged villa with plan to have it rebuilt

A buyer has purchased a fire-damaged villa with a plan to have it rebuilt.

The courtyard villa at 1336 La Jolla Circle in the Rio Grande Villas was heavily damaged when it was struck by lightning in June.

Reinoldus and Stephanie Kops purchased the home in August for $50,000.

The property was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Work at the site has been on hold as the homeowner had been waiting on permits. The homeowner has indicated to Community Standards that it is hoped that the home will be rebuilt by May.

The board agreed to give the homeowner six months to complete the work, which should be well within the estimated May completion date.