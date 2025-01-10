Donald Alan Feely

Donald A. Feely, a beloved father, brother, and friend, who passed away on January 3, 2025, at the age of 71. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 23, 1953, Donald was the cherished son of William and Doris Feely.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan M. Feely, who passed on December 11, 2002. His father, William J. Feely; his mother, Doris Feely; his sister, Patricia Feely; and his brother, Robert Feely.

Donald graduated from St. Francis High School in 1971, where he was known for his lively spirit and quick wit. His sense of humor made him one of the best joke tellers, delighting friends and family alike with his clever anecdotes. In September 1971, he joined the United States Air Force, serving faithfully until October 1995 as a jet engine mechanic. His time in the military instilled in him a sense of discipline and commitment that he carried into all aspects of his life.

During his military service, Donald found his calling in aviation. From August 1983 until January 2004, he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller, a role that underscored his dedication to ensuring the safety and efficiency of air travel. His passion for aviation was evident in his hobbies as well; he loved watching airplanes.

On October 26, 1974, Donald married Susan M. Herrenbruck, his partner and best friend, with whom he shared countless happy memories.

In his later years, Donald moved to The Villages, Florida, where he continued to enjoy life to the fullest. He relished spending time by the pool, playing golf, and traveling with family and friends, finding joy in the simple pleasures of life.

Donald is survived by his two sons, Brian W. Feely and William R. Feely, who carry on his legacy of love, laughter, and resilience.

A celebration of Donald’s life will be held in the Milwaukee area in the upcoming weeks, where friends and family are invited to gather, share stories, and honor the remarkable man he was. In this gathering, we will celebrate the legacy of love and laughter he leaves behind, cherishing the moments that defined his life.