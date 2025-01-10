66.2 F
Friday, January 10, 2025
Neighbor from hell arrested after chaotic night in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

A neighbor from hell was arrested after a chaotic night in The Villages.

Lori Ann Colagrande, 61, was taken into custody in the wee hours Wednesday at her home at 7189 Denver Ave. in the Village of Lake Denham.

A neighbor got a notification at 3:20 a.m. alerting her to activity captured on an exterior surveillance camera at the home she shares with her husband, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Colagrande used a broom to knock down the neighbor’s security camera, then picked up the camera and looked directly into it. Colagrande proceeded to bang on the side of the neighbor’s house with the broom.

Lori Ann Colagrande
Lori Ann Colagrande

She went into her home before police arrived on the scene and she refused to come out. A police officer verbally informed Colagrande through a window that she was being formally trespassed from her neighbor’s property and could face arrest if she returned to it. She tried to argue with the officer and claimed the “side yard” was her property and she had a “right” to be on it, the arrest report said. Colagrande refused to discuss her knocking down the security camera and she became “belligerent.” She claimed her neighbors were only entitled to “two inches” of the side yard. She finally came outside to “yell and argue” with police officers. She was ordered to go back inside her home.

Police were still nearby when Colagrande came out of her house and headed for her neighbor’s residence. When police officers confronted her, she ran back inside her home, turned off her lights and closed all her windows and blinds. She got into bed and pretended to be sleeping. She refused to come outside.

The New York native called 911 three times, and each time she screamed and cursed at dispatchers. In one of the calls, she claimed the police officers were “harassing” her.

The neighbor has called police several times and has been having problems with Cologrande since August.

Colagrande is facing charges of misuse of 911, resisting arrest and trespassing. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

