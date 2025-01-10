Suspect with drugs apprehended after traffic stop in The Villages

A suspect with drugs was apprehended after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Shaneeka Kantrina Mitchell, 33, of Wildwood, was driving a blue Hyundai Sonata at about 8 p.m. Thursday on County Road 466 at Mariposa Way at the Haciendas of Mission Hills when a deputy noticed the vehicle was “traveling below the posted speed limit,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy “could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle.” The deputy spotted a plastic black pouch with a lighter next to it. The pouch contained a substance determined to be marijuana.

The deputy also found that Mitchell was driving on a suspended license.

She was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.