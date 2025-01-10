66.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 10, 2025
type here...

Pair arrested as deputies investigate recent trailer thefts

By Staff Report
Comments

Two suspects have been arrested as the result of an investigation into local trailer thefts.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday parked a trailer at Willoughby Park in Summerfield as part of an investigation into a “rise in recent trailer thefts in the area during the month of December.”

Deputies learned a black Chevrolet SUV went to the location and two men, wearing hoodies in an attempt to conceal their identities, attempted to steal the trailer.

Taken into custody were 50-year-old Brian Michael Eastman and 30-year-old Bradley Walter Berardo, both of Summerfield, on charges of grand theft.

Brian Eastman
Brian Eastman
Bradley Walter Berardo
Bradley Walter Berardo

Eastman was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail. He had been free on bond following his arrest in November on charges of grand theft and burglary. A judge has revoked this bond in the previous arrest.

Berardo was also booked at the jail and released after posting bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should golf carts be in handicapped spaces?

A Village of El Cortez resident doesn’t understand why so many golf carts, without license plates or handicapped placards, are parked in handicapped spaces. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Robert Basye is getting all his information from Fox Noise

A reader from Lady Lake takes exception to information published in a recent Letter to the Editor. She attempts to clarify the record.

Why aren’t Villagers lowering their flags to honor Jimmy Carter?

A Village of Amelia resident is aghast at the number of Villagers unwilling to lower their flags in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

Please stop people from calling Trump unstable and incompetent!

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends Villages-News.com must hush those who have called Trump incompetent and unstable, because it’s too hurtful to the MAGA cult.

What ever happened to Hooters?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is wondering what ever happened to the Hooters restaurant that was supposed to be coming to The Villages.

Photos