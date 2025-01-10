Pair arrested as deputies investigate recent trailer thefts

Two suspects have been arrested as the result of an investigation into local trailer thefts.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday parked a trailer at Willoughby Park in Summerfield as part of an investigation into a “rise in recent trailer thefts in the area during the month of December.”

Deputies learned a black Chevrolet SUV went to the location and two men, wearing hoodies in an attempt to conceal their identities, attempted to steal the trailer.

Taken into custody were 50-year-old Brian Michael Eastman and 30-year-old Bradley Walter Berardo, both of Summerfield, on charges of grand theft.

Eastman was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail. He had been free on bond following his arrest in November on charges of grand theft and burglary. A judge has revoked this bond in the previous arrest.

Berardo was also booked at the jail and released after posting bond.