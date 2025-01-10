Vaughn Edward Priddy Sr.

Vaughn Edward Priddy Sr., 70, passed away in Inverness, Florida on January 4, 2025. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on October 14, 1954 to John and Doris Priddy.

Vaughn enjoyed working on vehicles, carpentry, home improvements, sewing, collecting movies, collecting antique rifles, welding, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Vaughn proudly served in the US Army as a Sergeant First Class.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Bernice Priddy of Bushnell, Florida; children: Judie Stroud (Jason) of Bushnell, Florida, Vaughn Priddy, II of Lexington, Kentucky, Bernade Priddy of Bushnell, and Samuel (Layanna) Priddy of Coleman, Florida; grandchildren: Cody, Kylie, Cayden, Kensley, Grace, Natasha, and Jaylen; brothers: Kurt Priddy (Charlene) of New Albany, Indiana, and Michael Priddy of Indiana; sister: Karen Smith (Daryl) of Pekin, Indiana.