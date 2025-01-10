Villager warns homeowners are getting roofs that are not deed compliant

A Villager has warned that homeowners are getting roofs that are not deed compliant.

Rick Osborne, who lives in the San Leandro Villas in the Village of Santo Domingo, issued his warning Friday before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Osborne was among a group of neighbors last year who called out a home in his neighborhood which they said had shingles that were the wrong color.

Osborne is claiming that homeowners, many of whom are not around when the shingles are being nailed down, are unaware that the roofer is using a slightly off-color shingle.

“It’s an ongoing problem,” Osborne said. “I cannot always be there to investigate. I am just tryin to put out a fire.”

He called on the Architectural Review Committee to be more proactive about making sure the shingles that are put down are the right color and properly match the neighborhood.

However, Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said that responsibility lies with the homeowner, who presumably has received approval and specific instructions from the ARC.

“The onus has to be on the property owner to make sure the right color is going up. The onus cannot be on the ARC,” Duckett said.

CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers, a former member of the ARC, agreed.

“Every approval (from the ARC) has a statement that the homeowner will make sure the colors match,” Swiers said.