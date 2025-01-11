58.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Kamala Harris’ jet setting on the taxpayers’ dime

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Why is Kamala Harris traveling to Singapore, Bahrain and Germany touting “accomplishments” of the Biden administration during the last eight days of the Biden administration? There is no official duty associated with this trip and yet she is going to make it on the tax payers dollars. The Air Force reported that the cost of operating Air Force 1 (2 when she is on it) is $200,000.00+ an hour not counting other costs (Secret Service, planners, etc.) and the trip is five days long. Do the math, folks.
Maybe the money this trip will cost could go to help the people of California (her home state). Someone needs to pay for this misuse of taxpayer dollars.

Terry Prokes
Village of Lake Deaton

 

