Snowshoeing champion from Minnesota wins 5K race in The Villages

A snowshoeing champion from Minnesota won the Running of the Squares 5K race on Saturday morning in The Villages.

Eric Hartmark, 46, of Duluth, Minn. crossed the finish line at Lake Sumter Landing in a time of 17 minutes and 11 seconds.

In addition to an outstanding running resume, Hartmark has the bragging rights as a two-time national champion of the United States Snowshoe Association.

The second place male finisher of the race was 55-year-old Albano Dos Reis of Ocala, a previous Running of the Squares 5K champion. He had a time of 18 minutes and 2 seconds. In third place was 16-year-old Nate Burton of Oxford, with a time of 18 minutes and 20 seconds.

The overall female finisher was 34-year-old Jessica Ramsey of Sumter, S.C. She had a time of 18 minutes and 59 seconds. In second place among the women was 33-year-old Gabriela Cerda of Wildwood. She finished in 21 minutes and 18 seconds. In third place was 25-year-old Hannah Nack of Winter Park. She had a time of 23 minutes and 20 seconds.