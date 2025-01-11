58.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Speed enforcement in The Villages leads to arrest of argumentative driver

By Staff Report
A speeding driver with a suspended license became argumentative when she was snared in a traffic enforcement operation in The Villages.

An officer was conducting speed enforcement at about 9 a.m. Thursday on County Road 466 at Chula Vista Avenue at the entrance to the Village of La Zamora when he spotted a silver Hyundai traveling above the posted speed limit, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer confirmed the vehicle was traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

Markia Johnson
Markia Johnson

He followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. The vehicle had an “unreadable” temporary tag, but the officer was able to discern that the tag had expired in November.

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Markia Johnson of Leesburg, refused to exit the vehicle upon the officer’s request. She was talking on her cell phone, the report indicated. When she finally got out of the car, she was still talking on the phone, despite the officer’s requests to end the call.

The officer found that Johnson was driving on a suspended license and had previously been jailed for committing that offense.

Johnson began shouting and pulled away when the officer attempted to handcuff her.

She was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

