Saturday, January 11, 2025
Villager and disabled sons target of baseless allegations by neighbors

By Staff Report
A Villager and two her disabled sons have been the target of baseless allegations of “cult-like” behavior, according to a report delivered by law enforcement to officials in The Villages.

Neighbors had gone before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors last year raising concerns about a woman living with her two disabled sons in the Village of Piedmont.

District Commander Benjamin Adams of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in The Villages had been asked to look into the matter and reported back to the CDD 4 board on Friday at Savannah Center.

The neighbors had claimed the woman and her sons were a, “dangerous cult-like family.” Adams said he found that the “baseless allegations” were driven by “personal dislike.”

He said he would be closing his file on the matte

Supervisor Mark Hayes, who spent his career in law enforcement before retiring to The Villages, concurred with Adams’ findings. Hayes had pursued the matter through the Department of Children and Families, which determined the two sons, who are in their 40s are “well cared for.”

