Cornelia Jane Stewart DeCarpio

Cornelia Jane Stewart DeCarpio of the Villages, FL passed away peacefully on November 30, 2024, in Hobe Sound, Florida. Born on April 28, 1946, she was the cherished only child of Katherine Farrell Stewart and Morton David Stewart of Brooklyn, New York.

Connie graduated from St. Agnes’ all-girls seminary with the class of 1964 and went on to build a distinguished career in Human Resources. She worked for organizations such as Phoenix House and Yves Saint Laurent, where her warm and caring nature shone through. Known for her pleasant demeanor and steadfast reliability, Connie was a source of unwavering support to those around her.

Her radiant smile and infectious laugh left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Connie’s zest for life made her the heart of every gathering, and her love of dancing brought joy to countless occasions. She had an extraordinary gift for forming meaningful connections and was deeply loved by all who knew her.

As an only child, Connie shared close bonds with several cousins who were like siblings to her: Joanne Farrell of Honolulu, Hawaii; Mary Alice Dolan of East Meadow, New York; Monica Eddy of Flagstaff, Arizona; and Peggy Stocking Bell of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her son Robert Rice and his wife Julie of Hobe Sound, Florida; her grandchildren Lindsay Rice Allcock (Sam Allcock) of Hobe Sound; Nikki Rice of Orlando, Florida; Joseph Rice of Clearwater, Florida; and her great-grandchildren Ava Chason and Arabella Allcock of Hobe Sound and Jacob Brimhall of Orlando. Connie also held a special place in her heart for Grissette Alvarado of Massapequa, New York, whom she regarded as a daughter.

Connie was predeceased by her husband, John DeCarpio of Staten Island, New York.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Colony Cottage Recreation Center at 510 Colony Boulevard in The Villages, Florida. Light refreshments will be served; guests are welcome to bring their own alcoholic beverages in accordance with venue policy.

Connie’s vibrant spirit and boundless love will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her memory bring comfort to those she touched throughout her remarkable life.